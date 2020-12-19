Advertisement

NFL veteran talks about the Packers’ success and the games to watch this holiday weekend

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Like an all-pro linebacker, the holidays are rushing at us, but we all know this year has blindsided us and will be a little different. With more time at home, families are anticipating more time in front of the television, and honestly, there’s never been a better time for it.

Veteran NFL wide receiver Pierre Garçon, who played for the Colts, Redskins and 49ers, was a guest on NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Friday to discuss what he will be watching as the NFL regular season reaches its climax and the playoff race heats up heading into the final few weeks. Pierre talked about the Packers’ successful season thus far and how players like Davante Adams and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers stand out from the rest. He also talked about the Christmas Day special between the Vikings and Saints, as well as what makes the 49ers vs Cardinals game on Dec. 26 so special.

Pierre said he and his family plan to use their Amazon Prime membership to entertain everyone this season using Prime Video. With back-to-back LIVE NFL games for the sports fans, original programming and holiday classics for the family, Garçon wants to let fans know that the holidays are the perfect time to snuggle up -safely- at home on the sofa.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video above.

