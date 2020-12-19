Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot set at $310 million, Powerball at $304 million

(WSAW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mega Millions jackpot is set at $310 million on Friday and the Powerball jackpot is at $304 million.

Kailey Bender from the Wisconsin Lottery said either of these jackpots would be a life-changing gift for the holidays and Wisconsin has been a lucky state in the past.

“After two Menomonie-area friends in northwest Wisconsin claimed a $22 Million Powerball jackpot this summer, Wisconsin now has 18 Powerball jackpot wins since Wisconsin debuted the game in 1992,” said Bender.

Bender also noted that Wisconsin is now tied for fourth place on the all-time list of most frequently winning Powerball states.

This Powerball jackpot is also the highest it has been since January.

Players can visit any authorized Lottery retailer to purchase a ticket.

