Advertisement

I Believe Foundation giving 120 Christmas gifts to at-risk students

After a $10,000 grant from the BA Esther Greenheck Foundation, the I Believe Foundation is...
After a $10,000 grant from the BA Esther Greenheck Foundation, the I Believe Foundation is giving 120 gifts to at-risk students in the Wausau area.(wsaw)
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After a $10,000 grant from the BA Esther Greenheck Foundation, the I Believe Foundation is giving 120 gifts to at-risk students in the Wausau area.

“We want to be the people here that the students might need otherwise that they feel that they don’t have,” I Believe CEO and Found Nikkia McDuffy explained.

100 students will be from the North Central Technical College alternative high school, and 20 students will be from D.C. Everest Middle School. This year the need is even greater with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When they realized how dire things really were, they just stepped up and knocked it out of the park. So the gifts they are giving are extremely generous,” NTC Alternative High School program Director Kristin Van Der Geest said.

“These kids and some of these families are going to be feeling the graciousness and blessings over Christmas,” D.C. Everest Middle School teacher Lah Thao added.

Nikkia knows the struggle more than most since she graduates from the NTC Alternative High School. But now she’s a walking example of what the students can aspire to be.

“Any barriers that are in front of her, she will find ways to obliterate them. What she does is just incredible for our students,” Van Der Geest stated.

After the holidays are over and presents are opened, I Believe organizers hope to continue making strides for at-risk youth.

“They go that extra mile and say ‘Hey we care about you guys, we value you, you’re important,’”. Thao explained.

“We are here for them, and there’s lots of people in the community that are willing to help them and give them the chance they need,” I Believe VP Haylee Fuls said.

“They can succeed in life despite the hardships they’re going through,” McDuffy added.

If you would like to learn more about the I Believe Foundation click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis.,...
Sen. Johnson blocks bill proposing $1,200 COVID-19 relief checks
Wisconsin dentist accused of breaking teeth in fraud scheme
A good Samaritan kept the holidays bright for a family after finding and turning in $3,000.
Good Samaritan turns in $3,000 cash to Wausau Police after finding it on sidewalk
NFL, networks determine which stations air Saturday’s Packers game

Latest News

Malarkey's free dinners.
Area businesses are partnering up to give out 100 free meals
Christmas present
Socks and notecards: Simple requests that brighten Christmas for Stevens Point seniors
St. John Lutheran school is trying their best to give back to the Wausau community.
St. John Lutheran School makes gift bags for homeless community
The Wausau Plan Commission has given the final go ahead for the property 620 McClellan street...
Wausau Plan Commission approves homeless initiative