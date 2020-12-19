I Believe Foundation giving 120 Christmas gifts to at-risk students

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After a $10,000 grant from the BA Esther Greenheck Foundation, the I Believe Foundation is giving 120 gifts to at-risk students in the Wausau area.

“We want to be the people here that the students might need otherwise that they feel that they don’t have,” I Believe CEO and Found Nikkia McDuffy explained.

100 students will be from the North Central Technical College alternative high school, and 20 students will be from D.C. Everest Middle School. This year the need is even greater with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When they realized how dire things really were, they just stepped up and knocked it out of the park. So the gifts they are giving are extremely generous,” NTC Alternative High School program Director Kristin Van Der Geest said.

“These kids and some of these families are going to be feeling the graciousness and blessings over Christmas,” D.C. Everest Middle School teacher Lah Thao added.

Nikkia knows the struggle more than most since she graduates from the NTC Alternative High School. But now she’s a walking example of what the students can aspire to be.

“Any barriers that are in front of her, she will find ways to obliterate them. What she does is just incredible for our students,” Van Der Geest stated.

After the holidays are over and presents are opened, I Believe organizers hope to continue making strides for at-risk youth.

“They go that extra mile and say ‘Hey we care about you guys, we value you, you’re important,’”. Thao explained.

“We are here for them, and there’s lots of people in the community that are willing to help them and give them the chance they need,” I Believe VP Haylee Fuls said.

“They can succeed in life despite the hardships they’re going through,” McDuffy added.

