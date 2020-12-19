Advertisement

First Alert Weather: More chances of snow before Christmas

An Alberta Clipper will bring the risk of an inch or two of snow starting late Sunday night
A clipper system will produce light to moderate snow Sunday night.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There was some snow to start off the weekend with a half of an inch of snowfall in Wausau, while up to an inch or so in parts of the Northwoods. Clouds will slowly give way to some clearing later tonight. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

Some clouds and cool tonight.
Sunday should be a bit brighter across the Wisconsin River Valley. Intervals of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 30s. An Alberta Clipper will be swinging southeast toward the Badger State late Sunday night into Monday morning. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday evening, with light snow developing overnight. The light snow or snow showers are expected to last into the first half of the day on Monday with accumulations of an inch or two possible in most of the area, while a coating to 1″ south of Wisconsin Rapids and Waupaca. Monday is also the first day of winter, meaning the shortest amount of daylight of the year. Highs in the low 30s.

A clipper system will bring light snow and snow showers into Monday morning.
Milder on Tuesday with a partly sunny sky. Highs in the upper 30s. Changes are then on the way for the remainder of the week as the Christmas holiday approaches.

Much colder leading up to Christmas.
A storm system is forecast to shift from the northern Rockies and track east into the western Great Lakes on Wednesday into Christmas Eve on Thursday. At this time, indications are for rain showers to develop on Wednesday, mixing with and changing to snow or snow showers later Wednesday or Wednesday evening. The arctic cold front will be ushering in much colder conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The main questions on this storm system include how strong it will be, how much moisture will be associated with it, and how much snow could fall in the region? These variables are still to be determined, but be prepared for some messy weather Wednesday and into Christmas Eve morning. At the very least, it is going to be a whole lot colder on Christmas Eve and Day. Daytime temperatures on Thursday may struggle to rise out of the single digits, while wind chill values will be down to -10° to -25°. A First Alert Weather Day is possible due to this dramatic drop in temperatures and low wind chills. Christmas Day is breezy and features some sun, but cold. Highs in the mid teens.

Wind chill values in the -10 to -25 degree range.
Wind chills will range from -10° to -20° on Christmas.
Bundle up, it is going to be cold.
Be sure to check back for updates on the weather for the middle of the week, along with how cold it could end up being for Christmas.

