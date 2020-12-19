Advertisement

DHS: 84 more deaths, 122 more hospitalized due to COVID-19

(Associated Press)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As new coronavirus cases in the state continue on a downward trend, the latest report from the Department of Health Services recorded 84 more deaths and 122 more hospitalization due to COVID-19.

The agency recorded 3,675 new cases Saturday, dropping the seven-day rolling average to 3,047. These numbers are significantly lower than the all-time highs the state saw a month ago. To put things into perspective, the DHS recorded 6,635 cases on Nov. 19 with a seven-day rolling average of 6,440.

Testing has also seen a downward trend since November highs. The latest report recorded 10,876 tests—making up just 18 percent of Wisconsin’s testing capacity. The percentage that came back positive was still around 30 percent, similar to the percentage during the November peak.

The state has seen 450k cases since the onset of the pandemic, according to DHS numbers. Currently, 38,351 of those cases are considered active.

Saturday’s report indicates the state has seen 84 more coronavirus-related deaths. In all, 4,041 people in Wisconsin are confirmed to have died from complications related to coronavirus.

Another 122 people were hospitalized with the virus in the past day, bringing the total ever hospitalized to 20,052. The DHS reports hospitals are at 83 percent capacity—down one percentage point from last week.

After reaching the point where all but one Wisconsin county had reached “critically high” case activity levels, the DHS’s case activity tracker shows the state as a whole is now at a “very high” level of case activity.

Of the people who have contracted the virus, a total of 412,499 or 90.6 percent, have recovered.

