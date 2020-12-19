Advertisement

Badgers shoot Louisville out of the gym in 85-48 win

Wisconsin hit 16 from deep to improve to 6-1 on the year heading into Big Ten play
Wisconsin's Brad Davison (34) shoots a 3-point basket against Louisville's Dre Davis (14)...
Wisconsin's Brad Davison (34) shoots a 3-point basket against Louisville's Dre Davis (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By George Balekji
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers looked as sharp as their new alternate uniforms in the team’s final game before starting Big Ten play.

Hosting No. 23 Louisville in a rescheduled Big Ten-ACC showdown, No. 12 Wisconsin shot 64% from three with five different Badgers making two or more shots from deep in the 37 point win.

Micah Potter led all scorers with 20 points, shooting 7-13 from the floor while also pulling down 7 rebounds. Aleem Ford finish with 12 points shooting 5-10 while Brad Davison had 10 points on three makes from deep. Trevor Anderson was the Badgers fourth double-digit scorer providing 11 points off the UW bench.

Wisconsin was sparked by D’Mitrik Trice who hit his first three and only attempts from three to open up a 12-4 lead. The Badgers would eventually go on 25-4 run to start the game.

Wisconsin tips Big Ten play on Tuesday when they host Nebraska for a 6 PM tip.

