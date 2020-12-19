Badgers shoot Louisville out of the gym in 85-48 win

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers looked as sharp as their new alternate uniforms in the team’s final game before starting Big Ten play.

Hosting No. 23 Louisville in a rescheduled Big Ten-ACC showdown, No. 12 Wisconsin shot 64% from three with five different Badgers making two or more shots from deep in the 37 point win.

Look good. Feel good. Play good.



How we feeling about this year's player-designed alternates? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/oMSLI6eYHy — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 19, 2020

Micah Potter led all scorers with 20 points, shooting 7-13 from the floor while also pulling down 7 rebounds. Aleem Ford finish with 12 points shooting 5-10 while Brad Davison had 10 points on three makes from deep. Trevor Anderson was the Badgers fourth double-digit scorer providing 11 points off the UW bench.

Wisconsin opens with a 14-4 lead over Louisville. #Badgers 5-8 from the floor, 4 makes from three. Ball movement looking crisp early on for UW. pic.twitter.com/OtWFq2fLkt — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 19, 2020

Wisconsin was sparked by D’Mitrik Trice who hit his first three and only attempts from three to open up a 12-4 lead. The Badgers would eventually go on 25-4 run to start the game.

Jonathan Davis. Just a freshman for the #Badgers pic.twitter.com/jLN3Dz77r2 — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 19, 2020

Wisconsin tips Big Ten play on Tuesday when they host Nebraska for a 6 PM tip.

Top Plays ... and plenty of 'em!



Today's 37-point win over #23 Louisville is Wisconsin's largest over an AP Top-25 team in school history pic.twitter.com/PsfBRyl1dC — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.