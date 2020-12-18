Advertisement

Wisconsin Rapids sports qaudplex could be complete by late next fall

Rendering of future quadplex at Lincoln HIgh School in Wisconsin Rapids
Rendering of future quadplex at Lincoln HIgh School in Wisconsin Rapids(RapidsPride.com)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wisconsin Rapids School District hopes to have construction complete on a four-diamond baseball and softball complex on the campus of Lincoln High School by November 2021.

Superintendent Craig Broeren explained as with any construction project, the timeline is flexible, but the goal is for work to begin in spring and be wrapped up by fall.

The project includes synthetic turf infields, natural turf outfields, a concession/restroom building, stadium-style seating, press boxes, and other infrastructure.

According to a news release, more than 80% of the cost of the project is already funded, thanks to the Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools Board of Education voting to approve the acceptance of a generous $5.6 million grant from the Legacy Foundation of Central Wisconsin.

The estimated total cost for the quadplex project is $6.8 million.

To learn more about the project or make a financial contribution, click here.

