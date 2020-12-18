Wisconsin National Guard assisting with COVID-19 vaccine distribution

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A small team of Citizen Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard will assist with distribution of the state’s first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines. Approximately 20 troops are helping manage vaccine inventory at undisclosed sites across the state.

According to a news release, the troops are serving in a support role in coordination with other state partners and agencies helping to roll out the vaccine – including the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Emergency Management, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and others, as the state seeks to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers.

“The Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard continue to step up to do whatever our state asks of them during this pandemic,” stated Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general. “We’re proud to assist our partner agencies and our fellow citizens in this small, but critical role to get the vaccine distributed as efficiently as possible.”

The Wisconsin National Guard has played an important role in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March, more than 1,600 Wisconsin Guard members have served in a variety of roles. The Wisconsin National Guard has administered nearly one million COVID-19 tests statewide since April. Others staffed a warehouse that managed shipments of personal protective equipment, while some provided medical and administrative support at self-isolation facilities in the early stages of the pandemic, among other missions.

Thousands more staffed polling sites in four separate Wisconsin elections since April, as pandemic fears resulted in mass shortages of volunteers at polling locations around the state.

