Wausau counselor adds COVID-19 to her experiences as she coaches people through struggles

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The American Medical Association is finding more than 40 states, including Wisconsin, have reported increases in opioid-related deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also finding that people are drinking more in general, there are increases in people drinking heavily when they drink, and more are having alcohol-related problems. Researchers noted women had the biggest increases in those categories.

Linda Larson Schlitz is a licensed counselor, owner of Faucet of Hope Ministries counseling and coaching services, founder of Randlin Adult Family Care Homes, and has numerous other career experiences related to social work and counseling in the Wausau area. She offers services to anyone who needs them but has done a lot of work helping people who are homeless, veterans, and people struggling with addiction.

She is just now starting to feel better after having her whole household contract COVID-19 in early November.

“I did not realize what it was like being tired, waking up with a headache, and being nauseous every day,” she explained. “I became somewhat paralyzed. I’m a very hyper, get-done, 20-hours-a-day person. I could not do that. I just could not do that and then the brain fog set in.”

She said she now understands the challenges of trying to isolate people within the home and trying to keep vulnerable people safe.

“I mean, I’m laying on the couch in tears going, ‘how do people do this?’ And then they’re out of work, they don’t have income coming in. I’m retired, so I at least have income coming in even if I don’t do as much of the counseling,” she said.

She said she is grateful for the experience in that she now has a different perspective and can help relate to people who have gone through the disease and its after-effects. It has caused her to change her programming. She is now offering a free, 30-day program for anyone struggling with anything over this holiday season.

When the pandemic hit, she tried to change her typical services to adapt to the new way of life and reach people who needed her. She no longer held in-person counseling in her home and went instead online, though during the summer she would meet with people distanced on her porch.

“What I’ve done is to develop some pretty intensive programs to help people, especially people who are struggling with being home,” she stated. “They’re depressed. They’re sad. They don’t have a purpose. They’re anxious. They’re scared and many of them have started drinking and using a lot more.”

That is another layer of understanding she has. She has been sober for 24 years. She began her recovery 44 years ago and for 10 years struggled to stay sober. She said after blacking out multiple times, driving drunk, trying to get her master’s degree and be professional, along with some strong encouragement from loved ones, she decided she needed to stop drinking.

She said bad coping mechanisms like alcohol, drug use, and other addictions are even harder for many people with the stressors caused by the pandemic.

“Because people are home a lot, they have opportunities to drink. Because they’re stressed more, they’re out of work, they have to wear masks, moms especially are home with the kids, they’re trying to work from home, balance all of these things,” she said.

Those stressors are something Laura Sliwicki, a mother of three and college student, knows well.

“I was already feeling kind of isolated after having the baby and then all of a sudden the pandemic came rolling around and everything just seemed to be caving in,” she said.

She confronted her addiction to alcohol about five years ago. She met Larson Schlitz at her church at the time she knew she needed to make a change. She explained her recovery has not been perfect, but she knows it is worth it. COVID-19 has made it harder.

“The pandemic has created this space where we can’t really meet in person anymore, you know attending AA meetings, NA meetings, church, you know all of these support systems that we had, all of a sudden is like, okay, we can’t do that anymore,” she sighed. “Luckily, people like Linda are offering online services so that you can feel some sort of connection.”

She said virtual meetings and sessions are not the same, but she stays motivated.

“It’s actually something to look forward to because you get to interact with others and even if you don’t want to share your story or issues, you can listen to others, and then you can draw on that,” she encouraged.

She said relapse is a normal part of recovery. When that happens, she said people need to look at it as a learning opportunity and not a failure. While it is a life-long journey, she said it is worth it.

“Taking that first leap may seem incredibly scary, but the sense of relief that you feel after taking that step far outweighs the fear,” she concluded.

Larson Schlitz said the common issues and concerns people have been having over this time have been anxiety, loss of control, the feeling of helplessness, and a loss of purpose. She noted the loss of purpose is the key issue to manage because the other issues would be eliminated or minimized if they had the motivation to get up in the morning and felt a purpose to do so.

“People need to realize that they’re irreplaceable assets to the world,” she stated. “They’ve been gifted with skills, abilities, and opportunities that nobody in the world ever has or ever will have again. People need them, but we cannot function and do that purpose if we’re drinking or drunk and high.”

Her free, 30-day program over the holiday season is meant for anyone who is struggling. It includes meditations through the mail, a daily support group, checklists, videos, she will help people go over what they are grateful for, what they are good at, and for those with addictions they will go over how to get through things like events where alcohol is present.

She also has a book, Speak To Me God, I’m Listening available at Janke Book Store in Wausau, which Sliwicki noted has been very helpful to her. Larson Schlitz also has a 12-week intensive program to help people with addictions. More information about all of her services can be found here. While she does have faith-based programs she said people of all faiths and beliefs are welcome.

