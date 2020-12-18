UW-Stevens Point honors Indigenous burial site

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point held a ceremony at noon Thursday, Dec. 17 to honor Indigenous burial grounds located on campus.

A temporary marker to recognize the Native American burial site was erected with a plaque.

The university resides on the ancestral land of the Ho-Chunk, Menominee, and Objibwe, among other tribes.

The plaque marks where many Native Americans were buried after a large group was killed by scarlet fever in the 1860s.

“I’m so proud of these ancestors. I’m so proud of their patience, of their resilience and I’m so excited,” Oneida Tribe Member Karen Ann Hoffman, a speaker at the event said.

“My heart is filled and very overjoyed that we have come to this point and that we’ve reached one step in the chapter. We have more to go, but I’m feeling good about it,” UWSP Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Al Thompson said.

It’s their goal to have a permanent memorial established in the next 12 to 18 months and paid for by donations.

