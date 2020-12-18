Advertisement

UW-Stevens Point honors Indigenous burial site

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point held a ceremony at noon Thursday, Dec. 17 to honor Indigenous burial grounds located on campus.

A temporary marker to recognize the Native American burial site was erected with a plaque.

The university resides on the ancestral land of the Ho-Chunk, Menominee, and Objibwe, among other tribes.

The plaque marks where many Native Americans were buried after a large group was killed by scarlet fever in the 1860s.

“I’m so proud of these ancestors. I’m so proud of their patience, of their resilience and I’m so excited,” Oneida Tribe Member Karen Ann Hoffman, a speaker at the event said.

“My heart is filled and very overjoyed that we have come to this point and that we’ve reached one step in the chapter. We have more to go, but I’m feeling good about it,” UWSP Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Al Thompson said.

It’s their goal to have a permanent memorial established in the next 12 to 18 months and paid for by donations.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
Associated Press graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Testing down, death rate up
Marshfield Clinic Health System received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
Distribution plan unclear as Marshfield Clinic Health System begins COVID-19 vaccinations
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill
A good Samaritan kept the holidays bright for a family after finding and turning in $3,000.
Good Samaritan turns in $3,000 cash to Wausau Police after finding it on sidewalk

Latest News

A cold front will bring minor accumulations to the region Friday evening.
First Alert Weather: Risk of snow showers to end week
The lack of snow on the ground is making it difficult for people to enjoy the winter and for...
Businesses, snow lovers itching for the next snowfall
Wausau counselor trying to help people recover from addiction, deal with COVID-19 stress
Wausau counselor trying to help people recover from addiction, deal with COVID-19 stress
Malarkey's free dinners.
Area businesses are partnering up to give out 100 free meals