South Central Wis. female Eagle Scout joins inaugural national female class

Makela Humke, out of girls Troop 7070 in Portage, Wisconsin, is the first female Eagle Scout to...
Makela Humke, out of girls Troop 7070 in Portage, Wisconsin, is the first female Eagle Scout to represent the Glacier’s Edge Council and is accompanied by other female Eagles in becoming a part of the National inaugural female Eagle Scout class.(Glacier’s Edge Council, BSA)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - The first female Eagle Scout to represent South Central Wisconsin will join the inaugural female Eagle Scout class along with other female Eagles nationwide.

Makela Humke is a member of Troop 7070 in Portage and will be the first female Eagle Scout representative from the Glacier’s Edge Council in the class.

“Scouting has been ingrained in my everyday morals since I was young,” Makela explained. According to a news release, Makala said she spent time at the Crystal Lake Scout Reservation every summer since she was one-year-old.

“My years on camp staff will be one of my favorite memories growing up,” she said in her Eagle Scout application essay.

The Council explained that her Eagle Scout project involved creating a gaga ball pit, renovating a special needs accessible sandbox and building a toy box for Rusch Elementary School in Portage.

The Glacier’s Edge Council noted that Makela was adopted from China when she was 11-months-old and grew up in Stanley, Wisconsin. Both of her parents served as advisors for a Venturing crew for people with disabilities. When Makela was 14, her family moved to Portage and she established Venturing Crew 70 and became the first Senior Patrol Leader of Troop 7070.

“Scouting has opened up so many doors for me throughout my life,” she said. “Having the opportunity to become an Eagle Scout was an unexpected gift that I will always treasure.”

Other than serving on the camp staff, the Council noted that Makela participated in high school tennis, choir, cheerleading and track and field.

Makela was inducted into Order of the Arrow in 2019 and became a Brotherhood member in 2020.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

