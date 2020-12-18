Advertisement

Sheriff’s Department: Someone is stealing outgoing mail in Rib Mountain

Authorities believe someone is stealing mail in Rib Mountain
Authorities believe someone is stealing mail in Rib Mountain(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sherriff’s Office is warning residents in Rib Mountain someone is stealing outgoing mail from mailboxes.

The Marathon County Sherrif’s Office has been receiving reports of mail theft. The incidents have been concentrated in...

Posted by Marathon County Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 18, 2020

Investigators say it appears someone is removing outgoing mail from mailboxes in Rib Mountain searching for holiday gift cards or cash.

Authorities said mail carriers in the area are also finding empty mailboxes with the flags up. The sheriff’s department is now suggesting dropping off your holiday mail at a secure location or as close the time of normal pick up as possible.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
A good Samaritan kept the holidays bright for a family after finding and turning in $3,000.
Good Samaritan turns in $3,000 cash to Wausau Police after finding it on sidewalk
Wisconsin dentist accused of breaking teeth in fraud scheme
Associated Press graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Testing down, death rate up
Marshfield Clinic Health System received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
Distribution plan unclear as Marshfield Clinic Health System begins COVID-19 vaccinations

Latest News

Philthy Philm of Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste gets upset with tangled string...
Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste sees success on TikTok
Associated Press graphic
COVID-19 death rate’s up for 3rd straight day; new cases stay low
Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Evers, state health officials ask federal government to send Wisconsin more COVID-19 vaccine
A coating to around 1" is possible tonight into early Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather: Light snow returns tonight