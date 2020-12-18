Sheriff’s Department: Someone is stealing outgoing mail in Rib Mountain
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sherriff’s Office is warning residents in Rib Mountain someone is stealing outgoing mail from mailboxes.
Investigators say it appears someone is removing outgoing mail from mailboxes in Rib Mountain searching for holiday gift cards or cash.
Authorities said mail carriers in the area are also finding empty mailboxes with the flags up. The sheriff’s department is now suggesting dropping off your holiday mail at a secure location or as close the time of normal pick up as possible.
Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.