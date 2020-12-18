Advertisement

Sen. Johnson blocks bill proposing $1,200 COVID-19 relief checks

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis.,...
Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)(Jim Lo Scalzo | AP)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WSAW) - WTMJ is reporting Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson says he is blocking $1,200 stimulus check due to the national debt.

According to The Hill, Sen. Johnson had maintained that coronavirus relief needs to be targeted.

His comments came as Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., tried to get consent to pass a bill that would have provided $1,200 for those who make up to $75,000. Consent requires the cooperation of every senator.

This story is still developing

