Sen. Johnson blocks bill proposing $1,200 COVID-19 relief checks

(WSAW) - WTMJ is reporting Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson says he is blocking $1,200 stimulus check due to the national debt.

According to The Hill, Sen. Johnson had maintained that coronavirus relief needs to be targeted.

JUST IN: GOP senator Ron Johnson blocks bill to provide $1,200 stimulus checks https://t.co/eUPCX53zXF pic.twitter.com/9UIbblLFcw — The Hill (@thehill) December 18, 2020

His comments came as Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., tried to get consent to pass a bill that would have provided $1,200 for those who make up to $75,000. Consent requires the cooperation of every senator.

Working people have put America first again and again. They have come to this nation’s aid at every hour of need. It’s time the Senate put them first. Get them direct #covid relief now pic.twitter.com/u380twZK7Y — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 18, 2020

