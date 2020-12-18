Advertisement

Republicans block tougher enforcement of PFAS chemicals

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers on Friday blocked the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources from enforcing some new regulations designed to keep some PFAS chemicals out of the environment.

The Legislature’s GOP-controlled rules committee voted 6-4 along party lines to strip key language from a newly-adopted rule limiting the use of firefighting foam containing the “forever chemicals” known as PFAS, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Democrats accused the committee of “neutering” the state’s first law aimed at curbing PFAS contamination. But the committee’s Republican leaders agreed with industry groups who argued the DNR overstepped its authority.

The temporary rule, which took effect Dec. 4, outlined steps that testing facilities must take to contain and treat fluorinated foam and effectively prohibits them from discharging water with detectable amounts of PFAS.

Industry groups opposed the rule, which was drafted to comply with a GOP-sponsored law passed last year that restricts the use of PFAS foams to emergency situations and testing facilities with “appropriate containment, treatment, and disposal measures.”

The law left it to the DNR to define those treatment and disposal measures.

Darsi Foss, administrator of the DNR’s environmental management division, said the amended rule creates a loophole that allows someone to sop up PFAS-laden foam and throw it into any landfill, where PFAS could leak back into the environment.

The vote came after a hearing where the only invited speakers were representatives from Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state’s largest business lobby, the American Chemistry Council, Midwest Food Products Association and the DNR.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
Wisconsin dentist accused of breaking teeth in fraud scheme
A good Samaritan kept the holidays bright for a family after finding and turning in $3,000.
Good Samaritan turns in $3,000 cash to Wausau Police after finding it on sidewalk
Associated Press graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Testing down, death rate up
Marshfield Clinic Health System received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
Distribution plan unclear as Marshfield Clinic Health System begins COVID-19 vaccinations

Latest News

Philthy Philm of Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste gets upset with tangled string...
Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste sees success on TikTok
Isolation over the holidays due to the pandemic can negatively affect mental health
Isolation over the holidays due to the pandemic can negatively affect mental health
Doctors are preparing for a baby boom at the start of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doctors: Pandemic baby boom is coming in 2021
Buying gas Friday can benefit Share Your Holidays
Buying gas Friday can benefit Share Your Holidays
Wisconsin National Guard assisting with COVID-19 vaccine distribution