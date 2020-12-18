Advertisement

Parents lose lawsuit over destruction of son’s porn stash

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney ruled in favor of David Werking, who said his parents had no...
U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney ruled in favor of David Werking, who said his parents had no right to throw out his collection.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — A man who sued his parents for getting rid of his pornography collection has won a lawsuit in western Michigan and can seek compensation.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney ruled in favor of David Werking, who said his parents had no right to throw out his collection. He lived at their Grand Haven home for 10 months after a divorce before moving to Muncie, Indiana.

Werking said boxes of films and magazines worth an estimated $29,000 were missing.

“There is no question that the destroyed property was David’s property,” Maloney said Monday. “Defendants repeatedly admitted that they destroyed the property.”

Werking’s parents said they had a right to act as his landlords.

“Defendants do not cite to any statute or caselaw to support their assertion that landlords can destroy property that they dislike,” the judge said.

Maloney told both sides to file briefs on the financial value of the collection.

“The court does not intend to hold an evidentiary hearing,” he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
A good Samaritan kept the holidays bright for a family after finding and turning in $3,000.
Good Samaritan turns in $3,000 cash to Wausau Police after finding it on sidewalk
Wisconsin dentist accused of breaking teeth in fraud scheme
Associated Press graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Testing down, death rate up
Marshfield Clinic Health System received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
Distribution plan unclear as Marshfield Clinic Health System begins COVID-19 vaccinations

Latest News

Philthy Philm of Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste gets upset with tangled string...
Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste sees success on TikTok
The Rolling Stones frontman recently purchased a mansion south of Tampa as a Christmas present...
Mick Jagger gets some shelter, buying Florida mansion
Norfleet booking photo
Man facing charges in Rib Mountain robbery and kidnapping
Second COVID vaccine recommended for emergency use
US awaits word on 2nd vaccine as COVID-19 outbreak worsens
Layoffs at Walt Disney World theme parks are hurting Orlando families.
Disney layoffs cause widespread hardship in Orlando