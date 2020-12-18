Advertisement

Packers welcoming additional fans to Saturday’s game

Packers invite frontline workers from its health care and public safety partners to Lambeau Field
No fans inside Lambeau Field Sunday before the Packers hosted the Lions
No fans inside Lambeau Field Sunday before the Packers hosted the Lions
By Emily Matesic
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News has confirmed about 250 additional fans will be in attendance at Saturday night’s Green Bay Packers game against the Carolina Panthers.

The team is extending an invitation to its health care and public safety partners. The invitation is a thank you and a show of appreciation for these frontline workers during the pandemic.

“We are so thankful and appreciative of all they have done for our community during this challenging time,” Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said in a written statement released Thursday afternoon. “While we cannot invite large numbers of these special guests due to the pandemic, we want to express our community’s collective appreciation for all their great work.”

Employees from Bellin Health, the Green Bay Police Department, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, Ashwaubenon Public Safety, and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office will join the Packers’ invited employees and their immediate families who’ve attended the past two home games.

Including Packers employees and their immediate families, the organization anticipates between 700 and 800 fans will be in the stands Saturday night.

In adherence to Lambeau Field protocols, fans will sit in socially distanced pods.

The Packers organization says it will continue to evaluate its game-day attendance during the pandemic for the final home game as well as the anticipated home playoff game.

