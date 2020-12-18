Advertisement

NTC cosmetology students get creative with holiday-themed hairstyles

Students create holiday hairstyles as part of NTC project. Dec. 17, 2020.(NTC Cosmetology program)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cosmetology students at North Central Technical College got into the Christmas spirit this week creating unique holiday up-dos on their mannequins. Typically, the students would see clients, as the program’s core class operates like a real salon.

However, due to COVID-19, the students are only able to see NTC students and staff and have spent quite a bit of time working with the mannequins.

Thursday, the students were given a project to create a holiday-themed hairstyle.

“To make things a little more interesting, one of our instructors made a holiday contest for our last day of classes. We had a blast. We had Christmas trees, woodsmen, elegant looks, an entire ice rink, and Cindy Lou Who,” explained student Brittany Bird. “It definitely put us in a fun holiday mood”.

Studio Max opened in January. It features 20 stations, manicure chairs and facial tables. Typically, it would be open to the public but is not due to COVID-19 restrictions.

