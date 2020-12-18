NFL, networks determine which stations air Saturday’s Packers game

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Packers fans in north central Wisconsin will need to watch Saturday night’s game against the Carolina Panthers on NFL Network, rather than on our Fox affiliate WZAW.

In Wisconsin the game is only airing on local stations in Green Bay (WIXX) and Milwaukee (WTMJ), otherwise it’s on the NFL Network. It’s airing on those local stations in Green Bay and Milwaukee due to the two cities being considered home television markets for the Packers.

We realize this is not ideal for Packer fans in our area. Please know the decision to do this was not made by the WSAW/WZAW management rather, the NFL and networks.

We appreciate your understanding this programming decision is out of our control.

