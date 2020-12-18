Advertisement

Name released of Waupun man who died in Didion corn silo

Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
VILLAGE OF CAMBRIA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the 52-year-old Waupun man who died last week after falling into a corn silo at the Didion Corn Mill.

In an update Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office identified him as Randal Rote. No other new information about his death was provided.

The Sheriff’s Office had previously stated emergency crews responded to the Didion mill in the Village of Cambria around 9:10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, after receiving reports that an employee who was working in a confined space in or around the silo could not be located.

After several hours of searching, Rote’s body was found in one of the bins.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating his death and a Didion spokesperson said they are working with authorities on the investgation.

