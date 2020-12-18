Advertisement

Motorist rescued after 10 hours in car buried by snow plow

An Upstate New York driver was hospitalized after he got stuck in his snow-covered car for 10 hours.(New York State Police via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWEGO, N.Y. (AP) — A New York State Police sergeant rescued a man stranded for hours in a car covered by nearly 4 feet of snow thrown by a plow during this week’s storm, authorities said.

The 58-year-old Candor man drove off the road and got plowed in by a truck, authorities said. He made several 911 calls and was stranded more than 10 hours without heat.

Sgt. Jason Cawley dug through the snow Thursday and found the vehicle in the town of Owego, outside Binghamton.

The man had hypothermia and frostbite when he was removed from the car. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

