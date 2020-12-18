Advertisement

Menomonie widow surprised with Christmas lights after veteran husband passes away from COVID-19

Jane Kingzett's home is decorated for Christmas after her veteran husband passed away from...
Jane Kingzett's home is decorated for Christmas after her veteran husband passed away from COVID-19.(WEAU)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jane Kingzett of Menomonie is mourning the loss of her husband, Scott, this Christmas after he passed away from COVID-19 complications in November.

“He was one of those gentle giants, an avid reader, educator,” she said.

Scott Kingzett with wife, Jane and grandchildren, Alex and Addysen on Christmas 2019.
Scott Kingzett with wife, Jane and grandchildren, Alex and Addysen on Christmas 2019.(Julie Kingzett-Farrell)

In an attempt to brighten her holiday season, landscapers from Green Oasis spent Thursday decorating her house in red, white and blue Christmas lights to honor Scott, a Marine Corps veteran and Menomonie firefighter.

Each Christmas season, Green Oasis decorates two deserving veteran families’ homes, a tradition Mitch Kitzrow says he looks forward to each year.

“It is a really cool opportunity for Green Oasis to be able to give back, say thank you and spread some holiday cheer this time of year,” Kitzrow said.

At dusk Thursday afternoon, friends and family and even the Menomonie Fire Department joined Jane outside her home for the big lights reveal.

She says the lights were a perfect way to honor her late husband of 52 years and showed her the impact he made to so many people in the community.

“Friends we didn’t really realize,” she said. “You just do your thing and you try to make a difference and don’t even realize what a difference it made to the community until you’re gone.”

“You always think your dad is pretty amazing but when you hear others say how amazing he was, it is overwhelming,” said Scott’s daughter, Julie, who came from Minnesota to see the lights.

In addition to his service in the military and the fire department, he was an umpire and volunteer at the Colfax Railroad Museum.

Scott’s grandchildren Alex and Addysen describe their late grandpa as their “biggest supporter”.

“His number one priority was to put others first. They would drive two hours just to see us run for half an hour. He wouldn’t just cheer for us he would cheer for everybody, all of our friends from high school and teammates. He wasn’t just our grandpa he was everybody’s grandpa,” they said.

Though this Christmas will be different for the Kingzett family members, Green Oasis hopes the lights make it a little brighter. Scott’s family says his light and legacy will continue to shine.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
Associated Press graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Testing down, death rate up
Marshfield Clinic Health System received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
Distribution plan unclear as Marshfield Clinic Health System begins COVID-19 vaccinations
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill
A good Samaritan kept the holidays bright for a family after finding and turning in $3,000.
Good Samaritan turns in $3,000 cash to Wausau Police after finding it on sidewalk

Latest News

Philthy Philm of Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste gets upset with tangled string...
Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste sees success on TikTok
Share Your Holidays runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 30
Another grant boosts Share Your Holidays matching to $90,000
A cold front will bring minor accumulations to the region Friday evening.
First Alert Weather: Risk of snow showers to end week
UW-Stevens Point held a ceremony at noon Thursday, Dec. 17 to honor Indigenous burial grounds...
UW-Stevens Point honors Indigenous burial site