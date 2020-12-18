Mayo Clinic offering new outpatient options for COVID-19 treatment

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Mayo Clinic patients now have new outpatient options available for COVID-19 treatment and spend less time in the hospital.

Dr. Ed Malone with Mayo Clinic Franciscan Healthcare explained Thursday that patients can continue receiving daily doses of Remdesivir, a drug currently administered in-hospital to COVID patients.

A second option they can choose are new single-dose monoclonal antibody treatments, which were authorized in November for emergency use by the FDA.

“It’s been a very, very quick timeline,” said Dr. Malone. “Six weeks we’ve been working with this, and in all of Mayo Clinic Midwest there’s been 858 patients that have received a monoclonal antibody and that’s not including the nursing homes which would bring the total up closer to 1000.”

In La Crosse alone, Mayo Clinic has administered as many at 85 monoclonic antibody treatments and 26 outpatient Remdesivir infusions, as Mayo continues to partner with Health Systems in Minnesota and Wisconsin to make more outpatient treatments available.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.