Advertisement

Man facing charges in Rib Mountain robbery and kidnapping

Norfleet booking photo
Norfleet booking photo(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - A 32-year-old man has been arrested after police said he held another man against his will.

An investigation began around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say around 11:30 a.m. that morning, the alleged victim arrived home to find a person his in house. According to the victim, he was physically assaulted, threatened with a knife, and was forced to drive the suspect, identified by police as Michael Norfleet, to a Wausau area businesses. In that time, the victim claimed he was forced to remove money from his bank account and the suspect stole his wallet and cellphone before getting out of the car.

Authorities say the victim sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Norfleet was arrested around 8:30 p.m. near Walmart in Rib Mountain.

He’s facing numerous charges including kidnapping and armed robbery. A motive was not disclosed in a news release from police.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
A good Samaritan kept the holidays bright for a family after finding and turning in $3,000.
Good Samaritan turns in $3,000 cash to Wausau Police after finding it on sidewalk
Wisconsin dentist accused of breaking teeth in fraud scheme
Associated Press graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Testing down, death rate up
Marshfield Clinic Health System received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
Distribution plan unclear as Marshfield Clinic Health System begins COVID-19 vaccinations

Latest News

Philthy Philm of Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste gets upset with tangled string...
Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste sees success on TikTok
NFL, networks determine which stations air Saturday’s Packers game
Wisconsin dentist accused of breaking teeth in fraud scheme
Students create holiday hairstyles as part of NTC project. Dec. 17, 2020.
NTC cosmetology students get creative with holiday-themed hairstyles