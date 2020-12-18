Man facing charges in Rib Mountain robbery and kidnapping

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - A 32-year-old man has been arrested after police said he held another man against his will.

An investigation began around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say around 11:30 a.m. that morning, the alleged victim arrived home to find a person his in house. According to the victim, he was physically assaulted, threatened with a knife, and was forced to drive the suspect, identified by police as Michael Norfleet, to a Wausau area businesses. In that time, the victim claimed he was forced to remove money from his bank account and the suspect stole his wallet and cellphone before getting out of the car.

Authorities say the victim sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Norfleet was arrested around 8:30 p.m. near Walmart in Rib Mountain.

He’s facing numerous charges including kidnapping and armed robbery. A motive was not disclosed in a news release from police.

