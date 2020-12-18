Isolation during the holidays and it’s impact to our mental health

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Getting together for some festive, fun and social gatherings are hallmarks of the holiday season. This year, however, limiting contact with others will help slow the spread of the coronavirus. That’s the good news. The not so good news is that the separation could take a toll on your mental health.

On Friday, Rick Jass, a licensed professional counselor at Charis Counseling, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to talk about the concerns that come up in his line of work.

Jass said there isn’t a certain group of people who are more affected than the other. Feelings of sadness, depression and an overall dip in mood hits everyone. This is why he said we should keep the conversations about mental health and isolation going now more than ever, during the pandemic and ahead of the holidays.

Click on the video above to watch our entire conversation.

