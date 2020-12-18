Advertisement

‘Fuel up Friday’ your chance to raise money for Share Your Holidays

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - NewsChannel 7 is teaming up with Wagner Shell once again to raise money for Share Your Holidays. Fuel up Friday is Dec. 18.

If you fuel up at Wagner Shell located at 3001 Schofield Ave., in or the 4611 West Stewart Ave. in Wausau a portion of your purchase will benefit Share Your Holiday. You can also make a donation at the register.

Share Your Holidays is a fundraiser benefiting the Wausau Salvation Army and Neighbors’ Place.

All money raised is doubled thanks to matching grants.

If you’re unable to attend the gas pump, but would still like to donate, monetary donations can be dropped off at any IncredibleBank branch. Checks should be made out to “Share Your Holidays” and can be dropped off at the bank or mail to 1114 Grand Avenue, Wausau WI 54403.

Donations can also be made online.

