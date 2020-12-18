Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Light snow returns tonight

Light snowfall expected tonight, slick roads possible.
WSAW
WSAW(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:55 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cloudy skies are back for our Friday. Temperatures are starting in the single digits and teens this morning, pretty close to average for most.

After the sun sets tonight, we are expecting light snow showers to enter, and move through the area. Most of the snow will fall in the overnight hours, and we are not expecting much snow overall. Most areas will remain between a trace to an inch of snowfall by tomorrow morning.

This will likely not be enough to classify us as a ‘white Christmas’, but we have a few more chances before Christmas rolls around.

Sunday night into Monday, we are now looking at another minor snow chance. Some models still miss the mark with us locally, but there is the potential to pick up another inch or so by the beginning of next week.

The system that is still up in the air looks to be next Wednesday. We have a chance to see some more snowfall on Wednesday. Some models bring rain to the area, which would likely get rid of a lot of the snow we are going to try to stack up. Others bring lighter snowfall to the area. If we saw another blast of light snowfall Monday, that would be our best bet at bringing a white Christmas to the area.

Following the snow potential Wednesday, temperatures could plummet if arctic air infiltrates the area. There is a possibility that we could see a cold Christmas day.

