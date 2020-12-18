Advertisement

D.C. Everest’s Orion Boe named 2020 Win Brockmeyer Award winner

Orion Boe
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The most outstanding senior football player of the greater Wausau area is Orion Boe of D.C. Everest. Boe was named the Win Brockmeyer Award winner on Friday.

The award is given to the athlete who shows the characteristics of aggressiveness, courage, physical development and better citizenship on and off the field.

The Win Brockmeyer award started in 1996 making Boe the 25th recipient. Boe is a well-qualified candidate being named the VFA’s defensive conference player of the year. He was also tabbed a finalist for the John Anderson Award given to the best linebacker in the state.

Boe has not decided where he’s going to college yet, but he will receive a $1,500 scholarship.

Newman’s Dylan Ackerman, Wausau West’s Ean Marciniak and Wausau East’s Jack Ohrmundt were the other three candidates. They each will receive a $500 scholarship.

Boe becomes the sixth winner from D.C. Everest and the first since 2017 when Zach Mueller garnered the award. He is the second player to win the award under D.C. Everest’s head coach Tim Strehlow’s tutelage.

