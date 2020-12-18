COVID-19 death rate’s up for 3rd straight day; new cases stay low

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death rate edged up for a third straight day as deaths remain high and new coronavirus cases stay low.

The state reports 60 people died from COVID-19. The 7-day average moved up to 46 deaths per day, the first time that average has risen since it peaked at 61 per day on December 7. To date, 4,315 people have died from the disease caused by the coronavirus, which is 0.96% of all known cases.

People who died were in Calumet, Dodge (6), Eau Claire, Grant, Jackson (4), Jefferson (2), Kenosha (5), La Crosse (2), Lafayette, Langlade Lincoln, Marinette, Marquette, Milwaukee (11), Oconto, Outagamie, Pierce (2), Racine (5), Rock, Vernon, Walworth (3), Washburn (2), Washington, Waukesha (4), Waupaca and Waushara counties. The death count was revised in Wood County. Dodge County has had 29 deaths since the end of November.

County-by-county reports will be updated later in this article.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 10,429 tests identified 3,235 new cases. The remaining 7,194 tested negative. The number of new cases was above the 7-day average of 3,103 cases. But on a positive note, the average number of cases has been on the decline for 10 days. The 31.02% of tests that came back positive Thursday is in line with the 7-day average positivity rate of 31.36%. The state also follows the numbers of people who get tested multiple times; more on that later.

The DHS further reported Friday 145 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The 7-day average for hospitalizations, which declined for 12 straight days, held steady at 130 per day. So far, 19,930 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since the virus reached Wisconsin 10 months ago.

A total 451,676 people have tested positive for the coronavirus -- about 7.8% of Wisconsin’s population. At our current rate, Wisconsin could reach half a million cases around New Year’s Day. Another 2,281,130 people have been tested and were negative -- almost 40% of the state population.

The number of recovered cases is 408,367, or 90.4% of all known cases. The number of active cases -- those identified in the past 30 days who haven’t been medically cleared -- fell again to 38,892, or 8.6% of cases.

The state also follows the numbers of tests as people are tested multiple times. These include people who need to be tested frequently for their job, such as health care workers, or patients being treated. By that measure, the DHS reports 23,650 tests completed Thursday: 2,451 of these were positive (10.4%), and the 7-day average positivity rate is only 10%. These numbers are very preliminary and take about two weeks to finalize. The numbers also include negative tests that are undergoing further review. You can see how they differ from Thursday’s daily summary from the state here. Reporting one result per person rather than every test is considered a better indicator of the spread of the virus in the community and is how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiles its own reports.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Thursday, the latest figures available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,363 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, with 298 of them in intensive care. It’s the first time there have been fewer than 300 in ICU since October 25, when there were 276. COVID-19 patients in ICU peaked at 456 on November 16. Same-day COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked at 2,277 patients on November 17.

Hospitalized 24-hr change ICU 24-hr change Statewide 1,363 -47 298 -16 Fox Valley region

(8 counties, 13 hospitals) 80 -1 14 No change Northeast region

(7 counties, 10 hospitals) 114 +1 25 +2

Daily changes in hospitalizations take new admissions, discharges and deaths into account.

The alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds was treating 8 patients Friday. The field hospital has treated 168 patients since it opened on October 14 to reduce the caseload at hospitals. It accepts COVID-19 patients who are nearing discharge but still need care.

HOSPITAL READINESS

As of Thursday, the WHA reported 14% of ICU beds and 15.6% of all hospital beds in the state’s 134 hospitals are open.

The Fox Valley region has 8 of its 104 intensive care beds open (7.7%) and 57 beds open overall (6.7%) -- both sharp drops from Wednesday, when there were 16 ICU beds and 104 overall. There are no intermediate care beds available.

The Northeast region has 26 of its 207 ICU beds open (12.6%) and 176 beds open overall (18.4%).

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

The number of hospitals with less than 7 days’ worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) remains largely unchanged: 18 hospitals need gowns, 14 need paper medical masks, 10 need goggles (one less than Wednesday), and 7 need N95 masks.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)

Wisconsin*

Adams – 1,230 cases (+3) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 923 cases (+11) (13 deaths)

Barron – 4,179 cases (+47) (50 deaths)

Bayfield - 864 cases (+5) (16 deaths)

Brown – 24,934 cases (+164) (155 deaths)

Buffalo – 927 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

Burnett – 936 cases (+2) (16 deaths)

Calumet – 4,480 cases (+27) (32 deaths) (+1)

Chippewa – 5,572 cases (+34) (63 deaths)

Clark – 2,595 cases (+13) (46 deaths)

Columbia – 3,967 cases (+16) (24 deaths)

Crawford – 1,500 cases (+11) (11 deaths)

Dane – 31,319 cases (+211) (136 deaths)

Dodge – 9,875 cases (+52) (101 deaths) (+6)

Door - 1,869 cases (+31) (13 deaths)

Douglas – 2,766 cases (+24) (16 deaths)

Dunn – 3,272 cases (+21) (20 deaths)

Eau Claire – 8,699 cases (+50) (68 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 385 cases (+3) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 9,854 cases (+67) (60 deaths)

Forest - 798 cases (+7) (20 deaths)

Grant – 3,929 cases (+21) (76 deaths) (+1)

Green – 2,118 cases (+38) (7 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,324 cases (+11) (10 deaths)

Iowa - 1,560 cases (+20) (5 deaths)

Iron - 405 cases (+1) (10 deaths)

Jackson - 2,135 cases (+21) (12 deaths) (+4)

Jefferson – 6,186 cases (+49) (50 deaths) (+2)

Juneau - 2,239 cases (+21) (8 deaths)

Kenosha – 11,304 cases (+105) (187 deaths) (+3)

Kewaunee - 1,933 cases (+24) (22 deaths)

La Crosse – 9,443 cases (+59) (52 deaths) (+2)

Lafayette - 1,177 cases (+10) (5 deaths) (+1)

Langlade - 1,706 cases (+2) (29 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,259 cases (+11) (36 deaths)

Manitowoc – 5,717 cases (+66) (49 deaths)

Marathon – 11,186 cases (+53) (143 deaths)

Marinette - 3,401 cases (+21) (39 deaths) (+1)

Marquette – 1,113 cases (+3) (17 deaths) (+1)

Menominee - 680 cases (+3) (9 deaths)

Milwaukee – 79,909 (+513) (856 deaths) (+11)

Monroe – 3,176 cases (+28) (21 deaths)

Oconto – 3,585 cases (+16) (36 deaths) (+1)

Oneida - 2,668 cases (+16) (48 deaths)

Outagamie – 15,283 cases (+94) (148 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee - 5,784 cases (+45) (45 deaths)

Pepin – 602 cases (+8) (4 deaths)

Pierce – 2,724 cases (+23) (23 deaths)

Polk – 2,787 cases (+33) (21 deaths)

Portage – 5,221 cases (+26) (45 deaths)

Price – 879 cases (+5) (4 deaths)

Racine – 16,316 cases (+89) (236 deaths) (+5)

Richland - 1,004 cases (+3) (13 deaths)

Rock – 11,284 cases (+112) (104 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 1,042 cases (+5) (11 deaths)

Sauk – 4,162 cases (+33) (24 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,104 cases (+16) (9 deaths)

Shawano – 3,995 cases (+26) (53 deaths)

Sheboygan – 10,683 cases (+106) (83 deaths)

St. Croix – 5,087 cases (+49) (23 deaths)

Taylor - 1,508 cases (+8) (13 deaths)

Trempealeau – 2,811 cases (+25) (26 deaths)

Vernon – 1,387 cases (+11) (21 deaths) (+1)

Vilas - 1,488 cases (+12) (21 deaths)

Walworth – 7,168 cases (+63) (77 deaths) (+3)

Washburn – 934 cases (+7) (10 deaths) (+2)

Washington – 10,797 cases (+110) (90 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha – 31,881 cases (+251) (299 deaths) (+4)

Waupaca – 3,955 cases (+26) (95 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 1,852 cases (+5) (13 deaths)

Winnebago – 14,501 cases (+75) (144 deaths)

Wood – 5,213 cases (+54) (35 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 182 cases (+4) (1 death)

Baraga - 459 cases (+3) (28 deaths)

Chippewa - 487 cases (+11) (9 deaths)

Delta – 2,435 cases (+8) (56 deaths)

Dickinson - 1,917 cases (+12) (52 deaths)

Gogebic - 700 cases (+3) (12 deaths)

Houghton – 1,532 cases (+10) (17 deaths)

Iron – 743 cases (+3) (32 deaths)

Keweenaw – 68 cases (1 death)

Luce – 125 cases

Mackinac - 250 cases (+1) (2 deaths) (+1)

Marquette - 3,020 cases (+17) (48 deaths)

Menominee - 1,360 cases (+7) (22 deaths)

Ontonagon – 272 cases (14 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 194 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

