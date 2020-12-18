Businesses, snow lovers itching for the next snowfall

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The lack of snow on the ground is making it difficult for people to enjoy the winter and for snow-sports stores to get business.

At places like Schmeeckle Reserve in Stevens Point, which is often used for snowshoeing and cross country skiing in the winter, despite the cold temperatures, there’s still no snow and people are itching to get out and enjoy winter.

“It’s kind of crazy this year, I’m used to having a bunch of snow, especially now,” skier Quinn Brownell said.

With Christmas about a week away, a white Christmas is seeming more and more like a fantasy for 2020, and for snow fanatics, this year has been a letdown.

“I want to get out there and ski and snowshoe soon,” skier and snowshoer Nathan Loeffler said.

They’re getting cabin fever between the pandemic and the cold temperatures with no snow.

“I’m pretty disappointed so far this season, considering October was cold and snowy, November was hopeful, there’s not much to do right now, winter wise,” Loeffler said.

“It’s just really fun to be out in the snow, snowshoe, ski around. There’s a lot of really great places around here so it’s a little bit disappointing to not have anything to go to,” Brownell said.

But for sporting goods business owners like Carl Knuese of Campus Cycle, he’s disappointed in the lack of snow, but he’s confident it will come soon.

“Am I concerned? Ah, not really,” Knuese said. “The snowshoe business is about the only thing that’s really, really been intense so far.”

But no snow on the ground has let down his cross country skiing business.

“Cross country skiing, it’s ideal to be on trails, groomed trails makes it a lot easier as opposed to snowshoeing where you can go wherever,” Knuese said.

He said since there’s no snow right now, his shop has been seeing a steady flow of bikers coming in, which helps his business get by until the true Wisconsin winter kicks in with more snow.

“What happens in every day the weather is reasonable outside, not bitterly cold, I mean we do see people riding by and in some cases stopping by,” he said.

Knuese also said during the summer months, the business was heavier than he could have imagined, despite the pandemic.

