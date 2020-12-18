Advertisement

Businesses, snow lovers itching for the next snowfall

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The lack of snow on the ground is making it difficult for people to enjoy the winter and for snow-sports stores to get business.

At places like Schmeeckle Reserve in Stevens Point, which is often used for snowshoeing and cross country skiing in the winter, despite the cold temperatures, there’s still no snow and people are itching to get out and enjoy winter.

“It’s kind of crazy this year, I’m used to having a bunch of snow, especially now,” skier Quinn Brownell said.

With Christmas about a week away, a white Christmas is seeming more and more like a fantasy for 2020, and for snow fanatics, this year has been a letdown.

“I want to get out there and ski and snowshoe soon,” skier and snowshoer Nathan Loeffler said.

They’re getting cabin fever between the pandemic and the cold temperatures with no snow.

“I’m pretty disappointed so far this season, considering October was cold and snowy, November was hopeful, there’s not much to do right now, winter wise,” Loeffler said.

“It’s just really fun to be out in the snow, snowshoe, ski around. There’s a lot of really great places around here so it’s a little bit disappointing to not have anything to go to,” Brownell said.

But for sporting goods business owners like Carl Knuese of Campus Cycle, he’s disappointed in the lack of snow, but he’s confident it will come soon.

“Am I concerned? Ah, not really,” Knuese said. “The snowshoe business is about the only thing that’s really, really been intense so far.”

But no snow on the ground has let down his cross country skiing business.

“Cross country skiing, it’s ideal to be on trails, groomed trails makes it a lot easier as opposed to snowshoeing where you can go wherever,” Knuese said.

He said since there’s no snow right now, his shop has been seeing a steady flow of bikers coming in, which helps his business get by until the true Wisconsin winter kicks in with more snow.

“What happens in every day the weather is reasonable outside, not bitterly cold, I mean we do see people riding by and in some cases stopping by,” he said.

Knuese also said during the summer months, the business was heavier than he could have imagined, despite the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
Associated Press graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Testing down, death rate up
Marshfield Clinic Health System received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
Distribution plan unclear as Marshfield Clinic Health System begins COVID-19 vaccinations
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill
A good Samaritan kept the holidays bright for a family after finding and turning in $3,000.
Good Samaritan turns in $3,000 cash to Wausau Police after finding it on sidewalk

Latest News

A cold front will bring minor accumulations to the region Friday evening.
First Alert Weather: Risk of snow showers to end week
UW-Stevens Point held a ceremony at noon Thursday, Dec. 17 to honor Indigenous burial grounds...
UW-Stevens Point honors Indigenous burial site
Wausau counselor trying to help people recover from addiction, deal with COVID-19 stress
Wausau counselor trying to help people recover from addiction, deal with COVID-19 stress
Malarkey's free dinners.
Area businesses are partnering up to give out 100 free meals