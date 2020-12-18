Area businesses are partnering up to give out 100 free meals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gander Outdoors and Malarkey’s Pub are coming together to give 100 free meals for Wausau residents on Thursday.

The program started with Camping World CEO Mark Lemonis. So when Gander Outdoors had the chance to bring the program to Wausau, they knew they wanted to partner with Malarkey’s.

“It’s a nationwide concept to keep employees working and to feed those in need. It solves two problems at the same time,” Malarkey’s Co-owner Tyler Vogt said.

Thursday was the first of two donation rounds. But before the second round comes in January, people have the opportunity at Gander Outdoor locations and Malarkey’s. Vogt says he expects more than 100 meals to be available in January.

“You can donate right on our website or you can round up purchases at the local Gander outdoors. Those funds will be collected and there will be another round of meals being given in mid-January,” Vogt said.

The meal can be for the person ordering it, or someone can give a meal to a person that needs it.

“Sit down and warm up or take something to someone in need. It’s a good cause it supports people in need as well as local businesses. There’s no strings attached and no questions asked,” Vogt said.

If you would like to make a donation for the January meals click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.