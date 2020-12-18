Advertisement

Another grant boosts Share Your Holidays matching to $90,000

Judd S. Alexander Foundation adds $20,000 to the cause
Share Your Holidays runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 30
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another matching grant for the 2020 edition of Share Your Holidays is raising the total to a record $90,000!

NewsChannel 7 got word Thursday evening that the Judd S. Alexander Foundation is adding $20,000 to the effort. It joins The Dudley Foundation, The B.A. and Esther Greenheck Foundation, The MacDonald Foundation, the Miller Halverson Family and Incrediblebank to reach $90,000. Meaning, every dollar you give will be doubled up to $90,000.

Since there is no overhead to Share Your Holidays all the money donated goes to the charities, The Salvation Army in Wausau and Neighbors’ Place.

In it’s first 17-years, Share Your Holidays raised more than $818,000 and tons of food. Experts say one dollar donated to a food pantry can buy three to four meals.

This year, due to the pandemic, we’re asking for monetary donations only. But, you can take nonperishables to any food bank.

You can donate by sending a check, made out to Share Your Holidays to: 1114 Grand Ave. Wausau, WI 54403

Drop it off at any Incrediblebank.

Or donate online. Here’s the link to the bank: https://www.incrediblebank.com/syh

Share Your Holidays comes to an end for the year on December 30.

From all of us at WSAW, WZAW, thank you for Sharing Your Holidays!

