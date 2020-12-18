AG Kaul joins coalition to push ATF to regulate ‘ghost guns’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Thursday that he has joined a coalition of other attorneys general to push the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to properly regulate “ghost guns.”

Ghost guns are described as untraceable and partially-assembled. According to a news release, the attorneys general argue ATF improperly read an interpretation of the Gun Control Act that gives unlicensed online retailers to sell nearly-complete firearms that can be converted into fully functioning weapons.

The Department of Justice explained that the attorneys general believe these ghost guns can endanger residents and discourage law enforcement’s ability to investigate criminal activity.

Attorney General Josh Kaul noted that a ghost gun was used in a 2018 shooting in Wisconsin.

“A ghost gun put the lives of Wisconsinites in danger in 2018, when a gunman opened fire at Paradigm in Middleton,” he said. “We must limit the proliferation of these untraceable weapons that make communities across the country less safe.”

The attorneys general filed their lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York to urge the court to push ATF to regulate these weapons, the DOJ noted.

