WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We revealed the 2020 NewsChannel 7 Offensive Football All-Stars on Wednesday. Now, the 2020 NewsChannel 7 Defensive Football All-Stars take center stage.

We’ll start in Edgar with Brayden Baumgartner. The senior wrapped up 4 sacks and eight tackles for loss. He snagged first-team All-Marawood.

From one Baumgartner to another. Almond-Bancroft’s Daniel Baumgartner tallied 27 tackles and two sacks in just four games. He grabbed first-team All-CWC Small.

Medford’s second all-star is Brody Doberstein. The senior led his team with 55 tackles and four sacks on his way to unanimous first-team All-Great Northern.

Let’s head to Stanley-Boyd to meet Jacob Nesterick. The junior racked up a whopping 12 sacks and 58 tackles. To no surprise, he was first-team All-Cloverbelt.

On to the defensive backs, Edgar has another. Drew Guden grabbed one interception and six knockdowns. He was also unanimous first-team All-Marawood.

Our lone 8-man all-star is Gilman’s Kade Kroeplin. The senior led the Pirates to a 7-1 record. He totaled five tackles a game on his way to first-team All-CWC West.

Rhinelander’s Jackson Labs led the state with seven interceptions. He also finished with 22 tackles on his way to first-team All-Great Northern.

Congratulations to these seven all-stars. We’ll reveal the final five tonight on NewsChannel 7 at 10.

