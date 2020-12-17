Wisconsin’s Contact Tracing App to launch Dec. 23

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced says the state’s contract tracing app- WI Exposure Notification will go live next week.

According to a news release, the voluntary app uses Bluetooth technology and is available for download in the Google Play store, while iPhone users can turn the app on in their phone’s settings.

We’re excited about this app’s potential to enhance our state’s response to COVID-19,” stated Gov. Evers. “The voluntary WI Exposure Notification app is another tool in our toolbox to stop the spread. Because it lets you know faster if you’ve been in close contact with someone who’s tested positive, you can take steps to keep yourself safe and protect those around you. Also, the app doesn’t collect or use device location, so users will remain anonymous.”

The WI Exposure Notification app uses Bluetooth technology to anonymously share Bluetooth signals with other smartphones using the app nearby.

All people in Wisconsin who test positive for COVID-19 will receive a code that users enter into the app. By entering the code, the person who tests positive anonymously notifies devices their phone has shared Bluetooth signals with during the period of time they may have been contagious. For the app to work properly, Bluetooth must be enabled on the device, and the WI Exposure Notification app must be downloaded and/or enabled before you receive a positive test result.

The WI Exposure Notification app will launch Dec. 23, which means that Wisconsin residents with smartphones will receive a push notification within a few days of the system going live.

