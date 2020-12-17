Advertisement

Wisconsin unemployment drops to 5% in November

(WJHG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate dropped to 5% in November from 6% in October even as coronavirus cases were spiking in the state, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday.

The state rate is below the national unemployment rate for November of 6.7%. A year ago the state rate was 3.5%.

Wisconsin lost 1,000 private-sector jobs in November and is down 177,600 for the year.

COVID-19 cases spiked in Wisconsin in mid-November and have been gradually decreasing since then.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill
Marshfield Clinic Health System received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
Distribution plan unclear as Marshfield Clinic Health System begins COVID-19 vaccinations
Associated Press graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Testing down, death rate up
Tyler Pecha
‘Gesture from the heart’: Wausau mom honors son’s passion for reading
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana

Latest News

Associated Press graphic
Wisconsin gets nearly 11,000 coronavirus test results: 1 in 3 positive
Registered Nurse Tyler Wright receives COVID-19 vaccine at Aspirus on Dec. 17, 2020
Aspirus begins staff vaccinations after receiving Pfizer shipment
A cold front will bring minor accumulations to the region Friday evening.
First Alert Weather: Risk of snow showers to end week
Ohio County has had 1,324 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths to date.
8 nuns die of COVID-19 in last week at Wisconsin convent