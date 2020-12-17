Advertisement

Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools awarded Legacy Grant

The grant will be used to develop a Community Quadplex
WRPS logo
WRPS logo(wrps)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Plans are being finalized to create a 4-diamond baseball and softball complex on the campus of Lincoln High School. The project includes synthetic turf infields, natural turf outfields, a concession/restroom building, stadium style seating, press boxes, and other infrastructure. Partner organizations include: Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools, Assumption Catholic Schools, Port Edwards Schools, American Legion Baseball Post 9, Wisconsin Rapids Youth Sports Association, Wisconsin Rapids Men’s Softball Association, Wisconsin Rapids Co-Ed / Women’s Softball Association, Wisconsin Rapids Area Sports Commission, and the City of Wisconsin Rapids.

More than 80% of the cost of the project is already funded, thanks to the Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools (WRPS) Board of Education voting to approve the acceptance of the $5,600,000 grant from the Legacy Foundation of Central Wisconsin. The organizations involved hope to create awareness and are seeking community support to raise the remaining funds needed. The Legacy Grant is a matching grant, and any in-kind or monetary contributions made will be matched dollar-for-dollar for the first $1,000,000.

Superintendent Craig Broeren is excited about the opportunity to expand and improve the athletic facilities on the Lincoln High School campus, stating, “The quadplex project is exciting for our community as these improvements will not only enhance opportunities for local youth and community organizations, but also provide a potential economic boost in our area as the quadplex draws in teams of all ages and spectators from other areas who would likely stay in our hotels, eat in local restaurants, and spend dollars at local retailers while here.”

To learn more about the project, see what it is going to look like, or find out how you can be involved in making this project a tremendous success, please visit www.rapidspride.com

