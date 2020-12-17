Wisconsin gets nearly 11,000 coronavirus test results: 1 in 3 positive

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – For the first time in four days, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services received more than 10,000 coronavirus test results. The DHS reported 10,938 results on Thursday, and 1 in 3 came back positive for 3,643 newly identified cases. That’s above the 7-day average of 3,192 cases a day for the past week, and the 33.3% positivity rate is also above its 7-day average, which by our calculations is 31.9%. Cases were identified in 71 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death rate rose for a second straight day to 0.95%, erasing the progress since October 16. The death rate has been climbing slowly since Nov. 15, when it reached a low of 0.84%. The DHS reported 59 more deaths, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 4,255. The 7-day average held steady at 44 deaths per day, but 5 of the past 7 days have been above that average.

Deaths were reported in Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Eau Claire, Grant (2), Jackson (2), Kenosha (3), La Crosse (4), Marquette, Milwaukee (11), Monroe, Oneida (2), Outagamie (2), Portage, Racine (5), Sauk, St. Croix, Trempealeau (2), Vilas (2), Walworth (2), Waukesha (3), Waupaca, Winnebago (5) and Wood (3) counties, while the death count was revised in Rock County.

As always, county case and death numbers will be updated later in this article.

To date, a total 448,441 people tested positive for the coronavirus and 2,273,936 tested negative in Wisconsin. At our current 7-day average, Wisconsin could reach half a million cases around New Year’s Day, less than 10 months after the virus’s arrival in our state.

The number of recovered cases passed 400,000 (403,706), which is 90% of all known cases -- a number and percentage that have been increasing since November. Another 40,378 people are still active cases, which is 9% of known cases.

The DHS acknowledges some of these patients who fall under the broad “recovered” category may still have lingering effects from their infection, such as “brain fog” or loss of taste or smell.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS reported another 129 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in the past 24-hour period. That’s right in line with the 7-day average of 130 hospitalizations per day. That moving average has been declining for 12 days now -- a positive development.

From the latest data available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,410 people were being treated in hospitals Wednesday for COVID-19, including 314 in intensive care. That’s the fewest COVID-19 patients in hospitals at one time since October 27 and the fewest in ICU since October 25. COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked at 2,277 patients on November 17. We’ll get updated hospitalization figures later Thursday afternoon, and this report will be updated.

Hospitalized 24-hr change ICU 24-hr change Statewide 1,410 -51 314 -17 Fox Valley 81 -5 14 -1 Northeast 113 +6 23 -3

Daily changes in hospitalizations take new admissions, discharges and deaths into account.

The alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds was treating 5 patients Wednesday, the same as Tuesday. The field hospital opened on October 14 to reduce the caseload at hospitals by accepting COVID-19 patients who wear nearing discharge but still needed care.

HOSPITAL READINESS

As of Wednesday, the WHA reported 16% of ICU beds and 17.4% of all hospital beds in the state’s 134 hospitals are open.

The Fox Valley region has 16 of its 104 intensive care beds open (15.4%) and 104 beds open overall (12.2%).

The Northeast region has 34 of its 207 ICU beds open (16.4%) and 183 beds open overall (19.1%).

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

The need for personal protective equipment (PPE) is largely unchanged: 18 hospitals have less than a 7-day supply of gowns, 14 are short on paper medical masks (1 more than Tuesday), 11 have less than a week’s supply of goggles, and 7 are low on N95 masks (down from 9 on Tuesday).

WEDNESDAY COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)

Wisconsin*

Adams – 1,212 cases (+6) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 906 cases (+13) (13 deaths)

Barron – 4,085 cases (+35) (50 deaths)

Bayfield - 847 cases (+4) (16 deaths)

Brown – 24,701 cases (+154) (155 deaths) (+2)

Buffalo – 917 cases (+6) (6 deaths)

Burnett – 925 cases (+5) (16 deaths) (+1)

Calumet – 4,433 cases (+17) (30 deaths)

Chippewa – 5,504 cases (+28) (63 deaths) (+1)

Clark – 2,548 cases (+24) (45 deaths) (+1)

Columbia – 3,912 cases (+20) (23 deaths) (+3)

Crawford – 1,479 cases (+8) (11 deaths)

Dane – 30,853 cases (+171) (136 deaths) (+20)

Dodge – 9,784 cases (+60) (95 deaths) (+5)

Door - 1,817 cases (+26) (13 deaths) (+1)

Douglas – 2,711 cases (+14) (16 deaths) (+2)

Dunn – 3,212 cases (+30) (20 deaths)

Eau Claire – 8,600 cases (+63) (66 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 382 cases (+2) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 9,697 cases (+23) (59 deaths)

Forest - 788 cases (+5) (20 deaths)

Grant – 3,885 cases (+21) (73 deaths)

Green – 2,042 cases (+19) (7 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,302 cases (+2) (10 deaths) (+1)

Iowa - 1,514 cases (+11) (5 deaths)

Iron - 401 cases (+1) (10 deaths)

Jackson - 2,096 cases (+14) (6 deaths)

Jefferson – 6,103 cases (+24) (48 deaths) (+1)

Juneau - 2,218 cases (+9) (8 deaths)

Kenosha – 11,199 cases (+51) (184 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee - 1,888 cases (+23) (22 deaths)

La Crosse – 9,297 cases (+77) (46 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,163 cases (+6) (4 deaths)

Langlade - 1,695 cases (+8) (29 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,227 cases (+12) (36 deaths)

Manitowoc – 5,602 cases (+30) (48 deaths) (+1)

Marathon – 11,076 cases (+53) (143 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 3,344 cases (+10) (38 deaths)

Marquette – 1,108 cases (+4) (15 deaths)

Menominee - 666 cases (+12) (9 deaths)

Milwaukee – 78,656 (+389) (834 deaths) (+15)

Monroe – 3,113 cases (+29) (20 deaths)

Oconto – 3,539 cases (+16) (35 deaths)

Oneida - 2,631 cases (+7) (46 deaths)

Outagamie – 15,106 cases (+36) (145 deaths) (+2)

Ozaukee - 5,713 cases (+40) (45 deaths) (+1)

Pepin – 588 cases (+9) (4 deaths)

Pierce – 2,658 cases (+17) (23 deaths)

Polk – 2,739 cases (+26) (21 deaths)

Portage – 5,175 cases (+20) (44 deaths) (+1)

Price – 870 cases (+9) (4 deaths)

Racine – 16,092 cases (+71) (226 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 985 cases (+4) (13 deaths)

Rock – 11,002 cases (+43) (104 deaths)

Rusk - 1,029 cases (+7) (11 deaths)

Sauk – 4,070 cases (+19) (23 deaths) (+1)

Sawyer - 1,077 cases (+7) (9 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 3,938 cases (+10) (53 deaths)

Sheboygan – 10,478 cases (+72) (83 deaths) (+1)

St. Croix – 5,014 cases (+36) (22 deaths)

Taylor - 1,489 cases (+14) (13 deaths)

Trempealeau – 2,775 cases (+29) (24 deaths)

Vernon – 1,357 cases (+12) (20 deaths) (+1)

Vilas - 1,463 cases (+17) (19 deaths)

Walworth – 7,027 cases (+42) (72 deaths) (+1)

Washburn – 919 cases (+12) (8 deaths)

Washington – 10,599 cases (+102) (89 deaths) (+2)

Waukesha – 31,337 cases (+137) (292 deaths) (+3)

Waupaca – 3,919 cases (+4) (93 deaths)

Waushara – 1,846 cases (+7) (13 deaths)

Winnebago – 14,352 cases (+24) (139 deaths) (+1)

Wood – 5,103 cases (+34) (33 deaths) (+1)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 177 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 452 cases (28 deaths)

Chippewa - 470 cases (+2) (8 deaths)

Delta – 2,418 cases (+22) (54 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson - 1,891 cases (+4) (52 deaths)

Gogebic - 694 cases (+10) (12 deaths)

Houghton – 1,514 cases (+13) (17 deaths)

Iron – 738 cases (+4) (32 deaths)

Keweenaw – 68 cases (+1) (1 death)

Luce – 125 cases (+3)

Mackinac - 247 cases (1 death)

Marquette - 2,992 cases (+19) (47 deaths)

Menominee - 1,343 cases (+7) (23 deaths) (+1)

Ontonagon – 272 cases (14 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 188 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

