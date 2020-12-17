When your gut issues may signal a more serious problem

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For many of us, the holiday season is a time to celebrate the end of the year with friends and family. It can also be a time when people may meet up with the digestive grinch which could include big holiday meals; planning, stress and eating not-so-healthy foods. And while you usually can trust your gut on most decisions you make, facing uncomfortable digestive health problems can leave you wondering what’s wrong and whether it’s a serious issue.

If you’ve been consistently experiencing stomach problems, you may be suffering from a gastrointestinal disorder such as exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

When you have EPI, your body doesn’t provide enough pancreatic enzymes to properly break down food. Consequently, EPI affects the way your body digests food, causing unpleasant symptoms and may prevent you from getting the necessary nutrition from the foods you eat. Your doctor may recommend adapting a holiday meal plan and can provide tips to ensure healthy food choices are made around the holidays.

Symptoms of EPI vary but may include:

- Gas and bloating

- Stomach pain

- Unexplained weight loss

- Floating, oily stools

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms this holiday season, you may want to speak with your doctor.

Dr. Roshini Raj, a board-certified gastroenterologist and television personality, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to offer guidance on healthy eating around the holidays, how to tell if stomach issues might be something more serious and how to have a productive discussion with your doctor about your symptoms.

