St. John Lutheran School makes gift bags for homeless community

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As part of the “red letter challenge,” the St. John Lutheran School is trying their best to give back to the Wausau community.

“In the Bible, the words Jesus says are in red,” St. John principal Jeff Reiche said. “So we are trying our best to do what he would want us to do.”

This year, the school is focusing on giving. Originally they were going to sing carols in the community.

“We were unable to get out and carol this year to the nursing homes and uplift their spirits. So, this is the next best thing for us,” Reiche added. “We thought we could really make an impact and a difference to improve the human condition in some sort.”

The school decided to put together 30 gift bags and send them to the Salvation Army temporary living facility in Wausau. The bags are filled with treats, hygiene items, and warm gear to help people fight the elements.

“Scarves, gloves, hats, you know those physical essentials that will keep people warm,” Reiche said.

“A lot of them are on foot and have to walk in the winter. So, having those extra gloves, hats, mittens is important,” Salvation Army case manager Gina Strasser explained.

The students might never meet the people that receive their gift bags, but it doesn’t take away from the physical and emotional warmth the gifts bring.

“Just to know that they put all their hearts and soul into it. Also, put all their love and affection into it as well,” Salvation Army Shelter Manager Mary Jorgensen said.

If you would like to make a donation to the Wausau Salvation Army, you can call 715-845-6583.

