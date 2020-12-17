Socks and notecards: Simple requests that brighten Christmas for Stevens Point seniors

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A Stevens Point assisted living facility is hoping the public can help make Christmas merrier for its resident by helping fulfill a few simple gift requests.

Because it’s been a tough year, Willow Brooke Point Assisted Living is trying to make sure that the residents have as many presents as possible to open on Christmas day. Items most needed include grippy socks-- both men’s and women’s, body wash and perfume or cologne, chocolate or candies, writing utensils and blank cards with stamps to send a letter, and supplies for coloring.

If you don’t live in Stevens Point, but still want to help you can send them a message on their Facebook page to sponsor a senior. You can also send a check and the money will be to buy items for activities like bingo prizes.

Willow Brooke Point Assisted Living

1800 Bluebell Lane, Stevens Point, WI 54481

