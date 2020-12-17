Rothschild PD to participate in “Drive Sober or get Pulled Over”

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - the Rothschild Police Department says in order to help save lives and prevent needless tragedies, the department is joining law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” holiday campaign from Friday, December 18, 2020 through New Year’s Day.

“The holiday season is a festive time for many, but it can quickly turn tragic if drivers make the dangerous and irresponsible decision to get behind the wheel impaired,” Captain Ostrowski said.

While alcohol-impaired drivers are a serious concern, law enforcement faces a growing challenge with drug-impaired drivers - people whose ability to safely operate a motor vehicle is compromised by legal or illegal drugs including prescription and over-the counter medications.

To help combat impaired driving, Wisconsin has about 6,000 police officers trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) to help detect and remove impaired drivers from the roadways. The state also has 23 multi-jurisdictional high-visibility enforcement task forces operating throughout the year, across the state.

The department says citizens can do the following to help keep people safe:

Never allow someone to get behind the wheel impaired. Find a safe alternative to get them home. If you plan to celebrate, identify a sober designated driver.

Report impaired drivers to law enforcement by calling 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle, and location.

Download the free “Drive Sober” mobile app from the WisDOT website. The app includes a “find a ride” feature to help locate mass transit and taxi services.

Some taverns and restaurants have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home. Visit tlw.org and click on Safe Ride.

Make sure that everyone in your vehicle is buckled up – every trip. Watch your speed and eliminate distractions.

“Safety along our roadways is not just a law enforcement issue,” Captain Ostrowski said. “Preventing crashes, injuries and deaths requires the cooperation of all motorists and citizens.”

