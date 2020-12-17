Preparing a quality roast for the holidays

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Are you finding it difficult to get in the holiday spirit? Look no further than this traditional meal sure to lift the spirits of your entire family.

Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council has tips to make the most out of a full tenderloin.

PEPPER HERB-CRUSTED BEEF TENDERLOIN

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Tenderloin Roast (4 to 5 pounds)

SEASONING:

2 teaspoons cracked mixed peppercorns

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon dried basil leaves

1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves

COOKING:

Heat oven to 425°F. Combine seasoning ingredients; press evenly onto all surfaces of beef roast.

Place roast on rack in shallow roasting pan. Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 425°F oven 45 to 55 minutes for medium rare; 55 to 65 minutes for medium doneness.

Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 145°F for medium. Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°to 15°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)

Carve roast into thick slices; season with salt, as desired.

