New GOP head wants earlier ballot counting in Wisconsin

Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu
Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu(Wisconsin Legislature)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The incoming Republican majority leader in the Wisconsin Senate wants to pass a bill early in 2021 to change state law to allow for the counting of absentee ballots before Election Day.

Sen. Devin LeMahieu tried to get that change passed with Democratic support last year but failed amid GOP opposition. He said in an interview Thursday with The Associated Press that allowing for earlier counting of ballots is one of his priorities.

The Legislature is looking at making election-related changes in the wake of President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of widespread fraud in the presidential election that were rejected by state and federal courts.

LeMaheiu also sent an open letter to Gov. Tony Evers asking him to support election reform. He cited last Friday’s committee hearing on the November election and said it revealed many “significant flaws.”

“As the governor, you represent every citizen regardless of their party. We’re sure you agree it is a priority to rebuild trust in the process for the countless number of voters across the state who feel their vote did not count,” he wrote.

The letter was signed by 14 other state sentators.

