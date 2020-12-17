Hot meal and holiday cheer for veterans

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - 24 people from the Wausau American Legion post 10 and the community delivered hot meals to veterans this afternoon.

“Today we’re preparing meals for about 100 veterans,” said Bob Weller, First Vice Commander of Post 10. “4 meals each. We’re delivering them to those that are in need.”

Meals were prepared by Bunkers and delivered around the Wausau area.

“With the pandemic as well as the holidays, those combinations really have presented us a great opportunity to show our appreciation for the veterans. All that they did,” added Weller, a Korean War veteran who served in the Air Force.

“They’re able to stay safe at home. We can deliver them a very nice meal and they’re very appreciative,” said Tony Nardi, Post 10 trustee and honor guard member.

Veterans were thrilled, and sometimes beyond words, with the small gesture.

“It’s good to have somebody that thinks about you on the holidays,” said Frank Radigan, an Army Korean War veteran.

For a full appreciation of the afternoon, watch the video attached as I had the pleasure of tagging along on one of the routes.

