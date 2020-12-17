Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 15: All-State Honors for Edgar

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Edgar Wildcats football team was one of the best teams in the state. On the AP all-state team, they received plenty of honors. Head coach Jerry Sinz was given coach of the year, while running back Kyle Brewster was named to the 2nd-team all-state and linebacker Austin Dahlke was named to the 1st-team all-state.

Noah Manderfeld talks with Brewster and Dahlke about the honors, while also looking back on the team’s performance this season and the disappointment behind not having a state title game.

