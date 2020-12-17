Good Samaritan turns in $3,000 cash to Wausau Police after finding it on sidewalk

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A good Samaritan kept the holidays bright for a family after finding and turning in $3,000.

Wausau Police say a person found the cash on the sidewalk. Police worked with Peoples State Bank to find the rightful owner.

The finder was rewarded with a gift card from the police department for his honesty.

