Advertisement

Good Samaritan turns in $3,000 cash to Wausau Police after finding it on sidewalk

A good Samaritan kept the holidays bright for a family after finding and turning in $3,000.
A good Samaritan kept the holidays bright for a family after finding and turning in $3,000.(123RF)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A good Samaritan kept the holidays bright for a family after finding and turning in $3,000.

#FeelGoodStory to share with you all today! Yesterday, a resident found $3,000 in cash lying on the sidewalk. With that...

Posted by Wausau Police Department on Thursday, December 17, 2020

Wausau Police say a person found the cash on the sidewalk. Police worked with Peoples State Bank to find the rightful owner.

The finder was rewarded with a gift card from the police department for his honesty.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill
Marshfield Clinic Health System received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
Distribution plan unclear as Marshfield Clinic Health System begins COVID-19 vaccinations
Tyler Pecha
‘Gesture from the heart’: Wausau mom honors son’s passion for reading
Associated Press graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Testing down, death rate up
jonathan van duyn
Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana

Latest News

Christmas present
Socks and notecards: Simple requests that brighten Christmas for Stevens Point seniors
Pfizer Vaccine Arrives In Marshfield
Pfizer Vaccine Arrives In Marshfield
Hot meal delivered to Wausau-area vets.
Hot meal and holiday cheer for veterans
New signs to honor fallen veterans
New signs to honor fallen veterans