Former substitute teacher facing new child enticement charges in Langlade County

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Prosecutors have filed new charges in Langlade County against a former substitute accused of having sexual contact with a minor.

Online court records show David Faulkner will be charged with eight counts including child enticement and sexual intercourse with someone older than 16, during his initial appearance next month in Langlade County. Investigators said he met a teen at an Antigo hotel for the purpose of sexual contact. Court records list the offense dates as January and March 2020. Court documents state Faulker knew the teen was in high school.

Faulker is already charged in Marathon County. Thursday, he appeared in court there for a clerical court appearance. He’s charged with sexual intercourse with a teen older than 16, child enticement and delivering THC. He’s previously pleaded not guilty.

Faulkner previously worked as a substitute teacher in Wausau and the DC Everest school districts. As part of the investigation Marathon County, police said the crime did not involve students from Wausau or DC Everest, where he worked as a substitute. They also said there was no evidence he used his position as a sub for the purposes of meeting underage individuals.

According to a press release from the Wausau Police Department in August 2020, they began an investigation into Faulkner after a 26-year old man reported to police that Faulkner told him he used his position as a substitute teacher to “meet freshly 18-year old” males. The reporting person also knew Faulkner to be in a relationship with a younger man. When police interviewed Faulkner, he acknowledged making the remark and stated he may have said it “on a bad night” and didn’t seriously mean it. He also described the young man as a friend he met on the social media app, Grindr.

Police interviewed the 18-year old man Faulkner admitted to meeting on Grindr. The man told police that in early 2020, when he was 17 years old, he and Faulkner had met on several occasions and engaged in sexual activity. Faulkner also supplied him with marijuana vaping cartridges. He said Faulkner had not asked about his age.

According to the Wausau Police Department, Faulkner also held the position of senior pastor at Immanuel Lutheran Church and School in Marshfield. He denied any inappropriate relationships through his substitute teaching or pastoral work and police say there is no evidence Faulkner used his position as a substitute teacher or pastor for the purpose of meeting young men. The church tells Newschannel 7, “No one at Immanuel was involved in what took place.”

According to the email from the school district, Faulkner worked in the Wausau School District intermittently as a substitute teacher since Aug. 25, 2016 and has been intermittently employed as a substitute teacher with D.C. Everest since Jan. 5, 2012. Both districts conducted a criminal background check and completed a thorough reference check at the time of his hiring. Faulkner was removed from each district’s sub teaching roster and the incident has been reported to the Department of Public Instruction for license revocation review.

Faulker is expected to be formally charged in Langlade County on Jan. 11. He will return to court in Marathon County on Feb. 15.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.