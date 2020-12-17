First Alert Weather: Mostly cloudy, but calm today

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Calm conditions remain in place today, but we are expecting more cloud cover overall than what we saw yesterday. Mostly cloudy skies linger throughout much of the morning and early afternoon hours. The last few hours of daylight may see some sunshine breaking through as cloud cover looks to exit the area late.

More cloud cover sneaks back into the area tomorrow morning and we are in for a mostly cloudy Friday. Temperatures remain above average over the next few days with upper 20s and low 30s sticking around.

The snow chance for Friday night into early Saturday morning is still alive, but don’t expect a lot of snowfall overall. The latest models are keeping our snowfall between a trace to an inch right now. Just enough to cover the grass.

We have been dry as of late with a lack of snowfall, but it looks like we have one more chance to see snowfall stacking up before Christmas. Next Wednesday a weak system could move through the area, producing light snowfall for some. This system is still a good 6 days away, so there will likely be many changes to the track of the storm. We will keep a close eye on this, as it could lead to travel concerns, just a few days before Christmas.

