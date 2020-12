WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Health announced Thursday they received their first allocation of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer. Vaccinations for staff started shortly after.

The health system shared a photo on their Facebook page of registered Nurse Tyler Wright receiving a vaccination.

Today Aspirus Health received its first allocation of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and has started vaccinating... Posted by Aspirus on Thursday, December 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.