American Legion finds another way to honor fallen vets

By Dale Ryman
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One of the biggest things the American Legion does is provide military honors for fallen veterans. Now they’re doing more to honor those vets.

American Legion Post 10 has distributed 10 signs to Wausau-area funeral homes.

They show all six branches of service, including the Space Force, and a name plate can be inserted with the veteran’s branch and service.

“Sometimes a veteran passes and they don’t know they’re a service member until Honor Guard gets to the cemetery to perform the military rights,” said Tony Nardi, Honor Guard member and Post 10 trustee. “We wanted to let them know in advance and thank them for their service.”

Nardi says this is the one final farewell they can give to vets and thank them for their patriotism.

